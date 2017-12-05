Developer Lincoln Harris is planning a second office tower in uptown Charlotte

Charlotte-based developer Lincoln Harris is marketing a second office tower at its Legacy Union development, part of the biggest project underway in uptown Charlotte.
The first tower – a 33-story building topped with a glass pyramid – is under construction at the site. Bank of America has signed a lease for more than half the space in that building, which will be complete in 2019.
The development is on the site of the former Charlotte Observer building, at South Tryon and Church streets. Called Legacy Union, it could total 5 million square feet of shops, restaurants, apartments, condominiums, hotel space and offices.
Lincoln Harris and Goldman Sachs bought the 10 acres that were home to the Observer and Reeves Sheet Metal for about $37.5 million last year. They’ve been tight-lipped so far about future phases of the development.
According to a real estate listing online, Lincoln Harris is seeking tenants for a second, “proposed” office tower that would be at 600 South Tryon Street.
The building would total 16 stories and 504,000 square feet, with the first four floors 48,000 square feet each and the next 12 floors about half as large, 26,000 square feet each.
Lincoln Harris couldn’t immediately be reached for more information about the development, which doesn’t have a timeline attached to the proposal.
Across the street, Crescent Communities plans to start construction in the first quarter next year on a 26-story office tower anchored by Ally Financial.
