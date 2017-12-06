The site of more “active adult” housing that’s headed to north Charlotte.
The site of more “active adult” housing that’s headed to north Charlotte. Courtesy MPV Properties.

More homes designed for older people are coming to north Charlotte

By Ely Portillo

elyportillo@charlotteobserver.com

December 06, 2017 07:28 AM

An 11.3-acre tract in north Charlotte has been sold to a developer who has plans to build an “active adult” community for older Charlotteans.

MPV Properties sold the site at Eastfield Road and Highland Creek Parkway for $2.25 million in a deal that closed in late October, according to property records.

Developer Stream Realty Partners won permission this year to rezone the site, currently vacant, for a 190-unit rental community. The rezoning plan shows the apartments would also include amenities such as a 10,000-square-foot resident center with a wine and coffee bar, library, hobby room, and fitness and cardio rooms.

The apartments would be restricted to residents aged 55 and older. Such “active adult” housing, which targets residents who are at retirement age but younger than traditional assisted living residents, is rapidly growing in Charlotte.

MPV said in a news release Tuesday that it was represented by Brad Murr and Matt McLanahan, while Sam Shumate with Trinity Partners represented the buyer.

Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo

