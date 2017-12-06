Charlotte private equity firm Frontier Capital said Wednesday that it has officially completed fundraising for its fifth fund, giving it $700 million more to invest in software and other technology-related companies.
Charlotte private equity firm Frontier Capital said Wednesday that it has officially completed fundraising for its fifth fund, giving it $700 million more to invest in software and other technology-related companies. DIEDRA LAIRD Staff Photographer
Charlotte private equity firm Frontier Capital said Wednesday that it has officially completed fundraising for its fifth fund, giving it $700 million more to invest in software and other technology-related companies. DIEDRA LAIRD Staff Photographer

Business

Charlotte private equity firm has $700 million more to invest in tech firms

By Rick Rothacker

rrothacker@charlotteobserver.com

December 06, 2017 11:55 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 0 MINUTES AGO

Charlotte private equity firm Frontier Capital said Wednesday that it has completed fundraising for its fifth fund, giving it $700 million more to invest in software and other technology-related companies.

Frontier said it initially had a target of $500 million when it began fundraising in May, but strong demand from new and existing investors pushed the final total higher. Since its launch in 1999, the firm has now landed total capital commitments of $1.5 billion.

Richard Maclean-Hi-Res 2016
Richard Maclean
Frontier Capital

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Frontier is extremely pleased at the response to Fund V, and we appreciate the trust and confidence that our limited partners have placed in Frontier and its ability to drive growth and create enterprise value for the companies we partner with,” Richard Maclean, managing partner at Frontier Capital, said in a statement. “We have added a number of prominent institutional investors to our already strong institutional investor base, many of whom have been with us since our start.”

With the new fund, Frontier will look to invest $15 million to $75 million per deal. The firm targets high-growth companies that can become leaders in their markets. Frontier will continue to focus on taking minority and majority stakes in companies, but it can now make larger larger investments, said Andrew Lindner, managing partner at Frontier Capital.

Andrew Headshot
Andrew Lindner
Frontier Capital

Lazard served as placement agent for the fund, while Choate Hall & Stewart served as legal counsel.

Rick Rothacker: 704-358-5170, @rickrothacker

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Suburban apartments are popping up

    11030 David Taylor Drive is currently an undeveloped field off West Mallard Creek Church Road but is one of several locations where developers are planning big new, suburban apartment complexes. Even as attention focuses on the high profile sites next to the light rail and uptown office towers, developers are turning their focus to the suburbs, where there's cheaper land and plenty of demand.

Suburban apartments are popping up

Suburban apartments are popping up 0:48

Suburban apartments are popping up
Clemson's bar in Charlotte? Draught claims the title. 1:09

Clemson's bar in Charlotte? Draught claims the title.
Tim Belk hopes to grow organic farming 3:11

Tim Belk hopes to grow organic farming

View More Video