New $50 million south Charlotte mega-gym sets opening date

A sprawling new gym in south Charlotte is opening next week, as Life Time Athletic brings a new brand of exercise.
The gym totals 320,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space, spread over 28 acres. The company said its new gym will hold a grand opening next Thursday and open to members at 4 a.m. next Friday.
The $50 million facility is part of the Rea Farms development by Lincoln Harris, which is turning the defunct Charlotte Golf Links course into a mixed-use development with shops, offices, restaurants and hundreds of apartments and houses.
Life Time Athletic held a hiring event this summer for 300 staff at the new facility, which includes:
▪ Group training, yoga and Pilates studios, weights, a rooftop, outdoor space, 10 indoor tennis courts, an indoor aquatic center, salon, spa, two basketball courts, full-service restaurant and medical practice.
▪ 10 outdoor tennis courts, along with an outdoor aquatic center with pools for laps and leisure, as well as whirlpools and water slides.
▪ Six outdoor dining areas ringed by 125 palm trees.
The club will be open from 4 a.m. to midnight daily, and membership ranges from $119 to $340 a month for individuals and families.
Life Time bought its site from Lincoln Harris for $6 million last year.
Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo
