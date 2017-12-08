A rendering of Corning Optical’s planned headquarters.
A rendering of Corning Optical’s planned headquarters. Courtesy Beacon Partners.
A rendering of Corning Optical’s planned headquarters. Courtesy Beacon Partners.

Business

Construction is starting on a major new headquarters building in northwest Charlotte

By Ely Portillo

elyportillo@charlotteobserver.com

December 08, 2017 11:13 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 0 MINUTES AGO

Construction is underway on Corning Optical Communications’ new headquarters in northwest Charlotte, developer Beacon Partners said Friday.

The 182,170-square foot building had originally been anticipated to open in 2018, as Corning Optical relocates from Hickory. Up to 650 will work at the new headquarters, which is underway in the Riverbend Village development at Brookshire Boulevard and Interstate 485.

Now, Corning Optical is planning an early 2019 opening. The six-story building will include a mix of open space for collaboration and private areas for more focused work, as well as connections to walking trails and paths for employees.

“We are excited to be working alongside the great people at Corning to deliver a new office building on a site that addresses the short- and long-term real estate needs for their growing optical communications business,” said Sean McDonnell, director of build-to-suit development at Beacon Partners, in a statement.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“We’re excited to co-innovate with (Beacon) as they build our new home in Charlotte,” Clark Kinlin, executive vice president at Corning Optical, said in a statement.

The company will still operate manufacturing facilities in Hickory. Corning Optical, a division of New York-based Corning Inc., builds advanced glass components such as optical fiber for fiber optic communication networks.

Riverbend Village is a mixed-use project that will also include a 78,000 square-foot Harris Teeter, more than 500 residences and 330,000 square feet of shops and restaurants. Several tenants, including Firehouse Subs and Dunkin’ Donuts, have already been signed. The developers have said permitting and road improvements delayed the start of construction.

Gensler is the architect for Corning Optical’s new building, Balfour Beatty is the general contractor and Land Design is the civil engineer. Regions Bank is providing financing.

Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Suburban apartments are popping up

    11030 David Taylor Drive is currently an undeveloped field off West Mallard Creek Church Road but is one of several locations where developers are planning big new, suburban apartment complexes. Even as attention focuses on the high profile sites next to the light rail and uptown office towers, developers are turning their focus to the suburbs, where there's cheaper land and plenty of demand.

Suburban apartments are popping up

Suburban apartments are popping up 0:48

Suburban apartments are popping up
Clemson's bar in Charlotte? Draught claims the title. 1:09

Clemson's bar in Charlotte? Draught claims the title.
Tim Belk hopes to grow organic farming 3:11

Tim Belk hopes to grow organic farming

View More Video