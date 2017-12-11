The Rail Yard
The Rail Yard Courtesy Beacon Partners

Business

Check out these new office buildings coming to Charlotte and aiming for a hipper vibe

By Ely Portillo

elyportillo@charlotteobserver.com

December 11, 2017 07:30 AM

Although shining uptown office towers attract the most attention, there’s a whole crop of office buildings under construction that aren’t as tall but might be more interesting visually.

In uptown and the surrounding areas, developers are racing to meet booming office demand with smaller buildings. These range from three to a dozen stories, and they’re either designed for specific tenants or being built speculatively.

Several of them are in South End, and they’re all going for a less-corporate vibe than you might get uptown. Here’s a look at some of the most prominent:

300 West Summit

Developer: Stiles

300 West Summit
Courtesy Stiles/JLL

Size: Three stories, 64,000 square feet, with a rooftop terrace.

Completion target: Sept. 2018.

Location: 300 West Summit Ave.

The RailYard

Developer: Beacon Partners

The RailYard
Courtesy Beacon Partners

Size: Eight stories, 300,000 square feet

Completion target: January 2019

Location: South Tryon and Bland streets

Dimensional Fund Advisors

Developer: Cousins Properties (for Dimensional Fund Advisors)

Dimensional Fund Advisors
Duda Paine Architects

Size: Eight stories, 285,000 square feet

Completion target: Fourth quarter 2018

Location: Tryon Street and Camden Road

Refinery 1213

Developer: Insite Properties

A rendering of The Refinery at 1213 W. Morehead St.
Courtesy Insite Properties

Size: Five stories, 107,000 square feet

Completion target: Fall 2018

Location: 1213 West Morehead Street

2100 South Tryon

Developer: Vision Ventures

Size: Four stories, 83,000 square feet

2100 South Tryon
BB+M Architecture

Completion target: TBD

Location target: South Tryon Street and West Tremont Avenue.

10 Tryon

Developer: Centro Cityworks and Brackett Flagship Properties

Size: Nine stories in early plans, but future phases and final design could be larger.

10 Tryon
Courtesy David Furman

Completion target: TBD.

Location: Tenth and Tryon streets

Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo

