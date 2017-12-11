Check out these new office buildings coming to Charlotte and aiming for a hipper vibe

Although shining uptown office towers attract the most attention, there’s a whole crop of office buildings under construction that aren’t as tall but might be more interesting visually.
In uptown and the surrounding areas, developers are racing to meet booming office demand with smaller buildings. These range from three to a dozen stories, and they’re either designed for specific tenants or being built speculatively.
Several of them are in South End, and they’re all going for a less-corporate vibe than you might get uptown. Here’s a look at some of the most prominent:
300 West Summit
Developer: Stiles
Size: Three stories, 64,000 square feet, with a rooftop terrace.
Completion target: Sept. 2018.
Location: 300 West Summit Ave.
The RailYard
Developer: Beacon Partners
Size: Eight stories, 300,000 square feet
Completion target: January 2019
Location: South Tryon and Bland streets
Dimensional Fund Advisors
Developer: Cousins Properties (for Dimensional Fund Advisors)
Size: Eight stories, 285,000 square feet
Completion target: Fourth quarter 2018
Location: Tryon Street and Camden Road
Refinery 1213
Developer: Insite Properties
Size: Five stories, 107,000 square feet
Completion target: Fall 2018
Location: 1213 West Morehead Street
2100 South Tryon
Developer: Vision Ventures
Size: Four stories, 83,000 square feet
Completion target: TBD
Location target: South Tryon Street and West Tremont Avenue.
10 Tryon
Developer: Centro Cityworks and Brackett Flagship Properties
Size: Nine stories in early plans, but future phases and final design could be larger.
Completion target: TBD.
Location: Tenth and Tryon streets
