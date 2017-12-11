Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan speaks at a luncheon at Hilton Charlotte Center City in this file photo.
Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan speaks at a luncheon at Hilton Charlotte Center City in this file photo. Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com

‘We have a duty:’ BofA CEO calls for Charlotte to fix economic-mobility problem

By Deon Roberts

deroberts@charlotteobserver.com

December 11, 2017 02:16 PM

Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan said Monday it’s important for Charlotte to so something about its economic-mobility problems, an issue he said has even grabbed the attention of people outside Charlotte.

“It’s surprising because I travel around ... and you heard more about it than you’d expect,” Moynihan said at the Charlotte Chamber’s annual economic outlook luncheon. “We have a duty here to make sure that we sort of take care of these things and do it the right way.”

The chief executive of the Charlotte-based bank was referring to a 2014 study from Harvard and the University of California at Berkeley that found poor children in Charlotte have the worst odds of those in any big U.S. city to lift themselves out of poverty. That study led to the creation the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Opportunity Task Force, which in March unveiled a report on how to change the trajectory for the community’s poor.

Other speakers Monday were prominent government and business leaders, including Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney; Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio; Carolinas HealthCare System CEO Gene Woods; and Kendall Alley, Wells Fargo region bank president for Charlotte and the chamber’s 2018 chairman.

Many of the speakers urged Charlotte’s business community to play a role in fixing the economic-mobility challenges.

Deon Roberts: 704-358-5248, @DeonERoberts

