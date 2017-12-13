New tower lures company from SouthPark to uptown

An accounting, tax and audit firm has moved back to uptown after more than a decade in SouthPark, the owners of the new 300 South Tryon office tower said Wednesday.
RSM US LLP, which focuses on midsized firms and employs about 210 people in Charlotte, has leased 36,300 square feet in the office tower. The 25-story building opened last month, anchored by asset management firm Barings, a subsidiary of owner MassMutual.
The tax and accounting company opened its Charlotte offices uptown in the 1980s, then moved to SouthPark in the late 1990s.
“We needed room to grow and wanted to be centrally located,” said Mark Kral, RSM’s managing partner in Charlotte, in a statement. “We’re excited about returning to Uptown and the chance to design our new home from scratch in a modern building.”
The 638,000 square-foot building is now almost 60 percent leased, with other tenants including law firms King & Spalding and Winston & Strawn, along with food service company Elior North America. A French restaurant operated by Elior is expected to open on the ground floor in 2018, and Parliament Coffee opened in the building this week.
“Momentum is growing now that 300 South Tryon has opened for business and has attracted a number of well-respected companies such as RSM as tenants,” said Dave Romano, a managing director at Barings Real Estate Advisers, the company that manages 300 South Tryon and the adjoining Kimpton Tryon Park hotel.
Broker Maxwell Hanks of Spectrum Companies represented building developer Spectrum during lease negotiations, while RSM was represented by brokers Virginia Luther and Mark Ayers at Savills Studley.
