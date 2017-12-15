Deloitte exec named Charlotte BusinessWoman of the Year

Queens University has named Theresa Drew, managing partner for the Carolina practice of Deloitte, as its 2017 Charlotte BusinessWoman of the Year.
The Queens award recognizes women for their “significant, sustained contributions to business and the community,” the Charlotte university said in a statement Thursday.
Drew is the 33rd recipient of the award. Last year’s recipient was Bank of America Chief Administrative Officer Andrea Smith, and before that, Debra Plousha Moore, chief human resources officer and executive vice president of Carolinas HealthCare System.
Smith will present the award to Drew at a luncheon at Queens on March 8.
Drew started her career with Deloitte, and has been with the company for nearly four decades. In addition to overseeing more than 1,400 professionals, Drew is also responsible for the strategy and direction of Deloitte’s activities in the Carolinas.
Drew is the only woman to lead a Big Four professional services organization in Charlotte, Queens said.
Along with her responsibilities at Deloitte, Drew is on the board of the YMCA of Greater Charlotte and the Charlotte Chamber. In addition to serving as a trustee of UNC Charlotte, Drew serves on the Charlotte Executive Leadership Council, the National Association of Corporate Directors and Women Executives.
