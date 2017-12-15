New Fed official will recuse himself from Wells Fargo matters

The Federal Reserve Board on Friday said that new vice chairman Randal Quarles will recuse himself from weighing in on any matters related to Wells Fargo, which has been under scrutiny in recent months for sales practices and other issues.
“While this action is voluntary and is not legally required, it is being taken to avoid even the potential appearance of a conflict of interest,” the Fed said.
Quarles was sworn in as vice chairman in November after being nominated by President Donald Trump. The Fed said he has divested all stock holdings related to Wells Fargo but chose to recuse himself “in light of his extended family’s prior sale of their interest in a bank to Wells Fargo.”
Quarles will not participate in decisions involving Wells Fargo, but will continue to lead the board’s supervision and regulation responsibilities as vice chairman for supervision, the Fed said. These responsibilities developing supervisory policies and rules that applu to banks generally.
Wells is based in San Francisco but has its biggest employee hub in Charlotte.
Rick Rothacker: 704-358-5170, @rickrothacker
