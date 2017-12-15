Business

New Fed official will recuse himself from Wells Fargo matters

By Rick Rothacker

rrothacker@charlotteobserver.com

December 15, 2017 01:55 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

The Federal Reserve Board on Friday said that new vice chairman Randal Quarles will recuse himself from weighing in on any matters related to Wells Fargo, which has been under scrutiny in recent months for sales practices and other issues.

“While this action is voluntary and is not legally required, it is being taken to avoid even the potential appearance of a conflict of interest,” the Fed said.

Quarles was sworn in as vice chairman in November after being nominated by President Donald Trump. The Fed said he has divested all stock holdings related to Wells Fargo but chose to recuse himself “in light of his extended family’s prior sale of their interest in a bank to Wells Fargo.”

Quarles will not participate in decisions involving Wells Fargo, but will continue to lead the board’s supervision and regulation responsibilities as vice chairman for supervision, the Fed said. These responsibilities developing supervisory policies and rules that applu to banks generally.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Wells is based in San Francisco but has its biggest employee hub in Charlotte.

Rick Rothacker: 704-358-5170, @rickrothacker

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Blue Line extension spurs development but is it walkable?

    Construction along the Blue Line extension in the University City area is nearing completion and development is following. In some cases new gas stations and storage facilities are appearing.

Blue Line extension spurs development but is it walkable?

Blue Line extension spurs development but is it walkable? 0:48

Blue Line extension spurs development but is it walkable?
Gene Woods discusses health care mergers at Economic Outlook Conference 2:22

Gene Woods discusses health care mergers at Economic Outlook Conference
Doug Lebda speaking at the Charlotte Chamber Economic Outlook Conference 1:25

Doug Lebda speaking at the Charlotte Chamber Economic Outlook Conference

View More Video