A controversial development is up for a decision by Charlotte City Council on Monday

Charlotte City Council will decide on several plans for new development Monday night, including one that has stirred controversy and opposition from neighbors.
It’s also the first rezoning meeting for the newly sworn-in city council, which includes five rookie members. They’ll be making the decisions about new developments in Charlotte for the next two years.
Here’s a look at some of what’s on Monday’s agenda:
▪ A new grocery store, more shops near the Arboretum: Many neighbors have said they’re opposed to plans from Childress Klein to build a new, mixed-use development at the Arboretum office park at Providence Road and N.C. 51., largely because of traffic concerns. Planning staff is recommending approval of the petition, however, which could include a 50,800 square-foot grocery store (rumored to be Publix), as well as more commercial space.
The developers have agreed to provide $150,000 for improvements to nearby roads, including a possible new traffic signal. The plan would increase vehicle trips at the site from 2,410 per day to 8,225 per day, staff estimates.
▪ Steele Creek development: Planning staff are recommending City Council improve a major development in Steele Creek. Developer Charter Properties and builder Pulte Homes are seeking to rezone 77 acres on Brown-Grier Road, near the intersection with Steele Creek Road.
Their plan calls for up to 292 apartments and 305 townhouses on the site, for a total of just under 600 new residences. The land is currently used for agriculture, and the proposed development will increase vehicle traffic from 20 trips per day to almost 3,600 trips per day, according to planning staff estimates.
“This is an area that is transitioning from more rural to more urban and suburban,” said Charlotte city staff member Laura Harmon, at a November hearing.
▪ Townhouses near uptown: Charlotte planning staff are recommending City Council vote down another proposal for being too dense, however.
A company called Optimist Park Partners is planning to build up to 59 townhouses on 2.2 acres along East 16th Street, near the intersection with Parkwood Avenue. The for-sale townhouses would be too dense for the surrounding single-family neighborhoods, however, according to planning staff.
“Staff does not recommend approval of this petition in its current form due to density, which results in an inappropriate relationship to the adjoining single family residential uses,” staff wrote in an analysis.
Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo
