After more than 3 years, Charlotte finds a new planning director

The city of Charlotte on Monday named Taiwo “Tai” Jaiyeoba, a longtime planner, as the city’s new, permanent planning director.
Jaiyeoba has lived in the Charlotte area since 2015 and is currently an executive at HNTB Corp., an infrastructure consulting firm. Jaiyeoba’s previous jobs include executive director of planning and development in Grand Rapids, Mich., and director of project management and director of planning in Sacramento, Calif.
“Taiwo brings strategic and comprehensive planning experience with success in building communities through inclusion and engagement,” Charlotte City Manager Marcus Jones said in a statement. “After conducting a national search we are thrilled we found the best talent right here in the Charlotte region.”
Never miss a local story.
Interim Planning Director Ed McKinney has held that post since former Planning Director Debra Campbell was named assistant city manager in September 2014.
Jaiyeoba will face several challenges, chief among them the already ongoing rewrite of Charlotte’s zoning and land use rules. The mammoth project, expected to take until 2019 or 2020, will set the rules for Charlotte’s development over the next generation. City Council has expressed frustration with the project’s pace.
“I am humbled by the opportunity to lead the City of Charlotte’s Planning Department and become part of such a great team,” Jaiyeoba said. “Charlotte is a vibrant and exciting city, and what an amazing time to work with the planning commission and community to help design for the future.”
Jaiyeoba starts the new job on Jan. 16.
Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo
Comments