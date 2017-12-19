Hundreds of townhouses and apartments are coming to Steele Creek farmland

Charlotte City Council on Monday approved a new development that will bring almost 600 new apartments and townhouses to Steele Creek, a rapidly growing part of Charlotte that’s rapidly shedding the last vestiges of its agricultural past.
The plan from Pulte Homes and Charter Properties won unanimous approval from Charlotte City Council, with little discussion before the vote. Council member LaWana Mayfield, who represents the area, said to expect more growth and added density. Steele Creek still has big tracts of vacant land that’s cheaper than sites closer to Charlotte’s center, making it attractive for developers and buyers looking for lower costs.
“Steele Creek is a growing area,” Mayfield said. “There are still around 800 acres of undeveloped land...The city is growing very rapidly, and we are going to see a lot more requests in the Steele Creek area.”
The developers are planning to build on 77 acres that have been mostly used for agriculture on Brown-Grier Road, near the intersection with Steele Creek Road. Their plan calls for up to 292 apartments and 305 townhouses on the site.
“This is an area that is transitioning from more rural to more urban and suburban,” said Charlotte city staff member Laura Harmon, at a November hearing.
As in many parts of Charlotte seeing rapid growth, traffic has become a major concern. Residents spoke about it at the November hearing before City Council.
“The traffic has just become horrific,” said Nyiesha Dulin, a 20-year resident of the area. “It’s just become a bear in the morning.”
The developers have said they plan to fund road improvements in the area to help deal with traffic. City staff said before Monday’s vote that they’ve pledged $897,000 to the Charlotte Department of Transportation for widening Brown-Grier Road.
Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo
