E-commerce is driving another new distribution center near Charlotte’s airport

A Florida-based company said Tuesday that it’s planning to build a new distribution center near Charlotte Douglas International Airport, meant largely to serve the growing e-commerce market.
McCraney Property Company said it has purchased a 54-acre tract near the intersection of Billy Graham Parkway and West Boulevard, less than a mile from the airport. The sale price was not immediately available, in part because of ongoing after-effects of the hacking attack on Mecklenburg County.
Called Airport South Business Park, the new development will total 610,700 square feet in five buildings. The development is being built on a speculative basis, meaning no tenants have been signed.
“The Charlotte region continues to be under-supplied for quality industrial product,” said Dave Williams, a Charlotte-based executive with McCraney Property Company.
Steven McCraney, the company’s CEO, said the development will focus on “last-mile” freight forwarding and “fulfillment” tenants, a term usually used for online retailers who need distribution centers to get their goods to market.
Foundry Commercial represented McCraney Property Company during the transaction.
