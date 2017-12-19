American Airlines airplanes taxi along at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Wednesday, March 29, 2017.
American Airlines airplanes taxi along at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Wednesday, March 29, 2017. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Business

E-commerce is driving another new distribution center near Charlotte’s airport

By Ely Portillo

elyportillo@charlotteobserver.com

December 19, 2017 01:48 PM

A Florida-based company said Tuesday that it’s planning to build a new distribution center near Charlotte Douglas International Airport, meant largely to serve the growing e-commerce market.

McCraney Property Company said it has purchased a 54-acre tract near the intersection of Billy Graham Parkway and West Boulevard, less than a mile from the airport. The sale price was not immediately available, in part because of ongoing after-effects of the hacking attack on Mecklenburg County.

Called Airport South Business Park, the new development will total 610,700 square feet in five buildings. The development is being built on a speculative basis, meaning no tenants have been signed.

“The Charlotte region continues to be under-supplied for quality industrial product,” said Dave Williams, a Charlotte-based executive with McCraney Property Company.

Steven McCraney, the company’s CEO, said the development will focus on “last-mile” freight forwarding and “fulfillment” tenants, a term usually used for online retailers who need distribution centers to get their goods to market.

Foundry Commercial represented McCraney Property Company during the transaction.

Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo

