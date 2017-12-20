New houses hear Charlotte underway, starting in the mid-$300,000 range

Homebuilder Taylor Morrison said this week that it has started construction on a new subdivision near Charlotte called Holcomb Woods, where houses will start in the mid-$300,000s.
The developer said the subdivision will include 114 houses, off Plaza Road Extension near the intersection with Rocky River Road.
The first model homes on the site will be complete in spring 2018, the company said. It’s the fifth community Taylor Morrison has built in Harrisburg, where the company is banking on fast population growth from buyers around Charlotte. The company sold its final home site in the nearby Blume subdivision in August.
“With the success we enjoyed at Blume, we’re very pleased to start construction on Holcomb Woods and provide another option for homebuyers of all ages in the Harrisburg market,” said Kevin Granelli, Charlotte division president for Taylor Morrison, in a statement.
Never miss a local story.
The company said that new houses at Holcomb Woods will range from almost 3,000 to almost 4,300 square feet, and will include three to six bedrooms. The development will also include a community pool.
Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo
Comments