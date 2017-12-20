Bojangles’ sweet tea will now be sold at Hornets’ arena

Thanks to a new deal, the Hornets are now selling Bojangles’ sweet tea at the Spectrum Center uptown.
Bojangles’ has long been a sponsor of the Hornets, and the Charlotte-based chicken-and-biscuits chain already has two branded concession stands at the uptown arena.
But this is the first time Bojangles’ can sell its Legendary Sweet Tea at the Spectrum Center. McAlister’s Deli is the Hornets’ former exclusive provider of sweet tea, the team said. But the McAlister’s deal, which started in 2014, has expired.
Bojangles’ now becomes the official tea of the Charlotte Hornets. Terms of the deal were not available.
“Fans can now have a full Bojangles’ meal while attending events in our arena. We want to thank our partners at both Bojangles’ and Levy Restaurants for helping bring this to fruition,” Hornets President Fred Whitfield said in a statement Wednesday.
Fans can start buying Bojangles’ sweet tea immediately, starting with Wednesday night’s game against the Toronto Raptors at 7.
Recently, the Hornets also started selling McDonald’s coffee at the Spectrum Center for the first time.
