Spectrum formed when Charter Communications merged with Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks. Michael Nagle/Bloomberg
Spectrum formed when Charter Communications merged with Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks. Michael Nagle/Bloomberg Michael Nagle Bloomberg
Spectrum formed when Charter Communications merged with Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks. Michael Nagle/Bloomberg Michael Nagle Bloomberg

Business

Spectrum doubles minimum internet speeds in Charlotte for free

By Cassie Cope

ccope@charlotteobserver.com

December 20, 2017 02:53 PM

UPDATED 9 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

Spectrum’s minimum internet speeds in Charlotte will double to 200 mbps at no added cost to new and existing Spectrum customers, Charter Communications said Wednesday.

Charter also announced the Charlotte launch of Spectrum Internet Gig, a one gigabit per second internet connection, which will cost $104.99 a month for new customers.

“As technology continues to evolve, the products and services of tomorrow will increasingly rely on faster broadband connections,” said Charter chairman and CEO Tom Rutledge. “Charter’s world-class network is best-positioned to deliver the bandwidth and capacity needed to meet these growing demands.”

Spectrum Internet Gig will not have data caps and include a modem and free in-home wifi, according to the company.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Also in the Charlotte market, Google Fiber offers a gigabit per second option for $70 a month and AT&T Fiber offers a similar plan for $80 a month.

Cassie Cope: 704-358-5926, @cassielcope

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Blue Line extension spurs development but is it walkable?

    Construction along the Blue Line extension in the University City area is nearing completion and development is following. In some cases new gas stations and storage facilities are appearing.

Blue Line extension spurs development but is it walkable?

Blue Line extension spurs development but is it walkable? 0:48

Blue Line extension spurs development but is it walkable?
Gene Woods discusses health care mergers at Economic Outlook Conference 2:22

Gene Woods discusses health care mergers at Economic Outlook Conference
Doug Lebda speaking at the Charlotte Chamber Economic Outlook Conference 1:25

Doug Lebda speaking at the Charlotte Chamber Economic Outlook Conference

View More Video