Spectrum doubles minimum internet speeds in Charlotte for free

Spectrum’s minimum internet speeds in Charlotte will double to 200 mbps at no added cost to new and existing Spectrum customers, Charter Communications said Wednesday.
Charter also announced the Charlotte launch of Spectrum Internet Gig, a one gigabit per second internet connection, which will cost $104.99 a month for new customers.
“As technology continues to evolve, the products and services of tomorrow will increasingly rely on faster broadband connections,” said Charter chairman and CEO Tom Rutledge. “Charter’s world-class network is best-positioned to deliver the bandwidth and capacity needed to meet these growing demands.”
Spectrum Internet Gig will not have data caps and include a modem and free in-home wifi, according to the company.
Also in the Charlotte market, Google Fiber offers a gigabit per second option for $70 a month and AT&T Fiber offers a similar plan for $80 a month.
