Check out Charlotte’s new crop of apartment towers – and how much rent costs there

Developers in Charlotte haven’t built a new condo tower since the recession, but they’re still churning out high-priced luxury apartment towers.
These tend to be the most expensive rentals in the city, largely because of their high construction costs, premium land prices and over-the-top amenities. Two apartment towers opened in Charlotte this year, two more are under construction and at least one is on the drawing books.
Here’s a look at the new apartment towers in Charlotte and how much it would cost you to live there.
Market 42
Developer: Lennar Multifamily
Location: North College and Eighth streets
Breaking ground: 2018
Number of apartments: 548, split between a mid-rise building and a 33-story tower.
Rent: TBD
Uptown 550 on Stonewall
Developer: Northwood Ravin
Location: Stonewall and Caldwell streets.
Opening: Late 2018
Number of apartments: 421, split between a 22-story tower and a mid-rise building (about 143 units in the tower).
Rent: TBD
Novel Stonewall Station
Developer: Crescent Communities
Location: Stonewall Station on the Blue Line light rail
Opening: 2018
Number of apartments: 459, split between a mid-rise building and a 20-story tower (121 units in the tower).
Rent: $1,510 and up for a one-bedroom, $2,098 and up for a two-bedroom, according to leasing website.
Museum Tower
Developer: Childress Klein
Location: On top of the Mint Museum at 550 S. Church Street.
Opened in 2017
Number of apartments: 394 units in a 43-story tower.
Rent: $1,815 and up for a one-bedroom, $2,992 and up for a two-bedroom, per leasing website.
Ascent
Developer: Greystar
Location: Third and Poplar streets
Opened in 2017
Number of apartments: 314, in a 33-story tower.
Rent: $1,925 and up for a one-bedroom, $3,060 and up for a two-bedroom.
