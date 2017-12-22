Check out Charlotte’s new crop of apartment towers – and how much rent costs there

More Videos

Blue Line extension spurs development but is it walkable? 0:48

Blue Line extension spurs development but is it walkable?

Pause
Brian Moynihan ‘We have a duty:’ BofA CEO calls for Charlotte to fix economic-mobility problem 1:41

Brian Moynihan ‘We have a duty:’ BofA CEO calls for Charlotte to fix economic-mobility problem

What we know about the tumultuous week for Jerry Richardson and the Panthers 2:01

What we know about the tumultuous week for Jerry Richardson and the Panthers

For Christmas, child wanted toys for other kids 1:40

For Christmas, child wanted toys for other kids

He said, she said: What is the narrative for the Carolina Panthers for the next two weeks? 2:38

He said, she said: What is the narrative for the Carolina Panthers for the next two weeks?

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars 1:40

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars

Chinese Lantern Festival at Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden 1:55

Chinese Lantern Festival at Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden

UFOs: What does the government know? 2:09

UFOs: What does the government know?

Unidentified aerial phenomenon appears to have no visible exhaust plume 2:47

Unidentified aerial phenomenon appears to have no visible exhaust plume

Navy pilots say unidentified aerial phenomenon 'going against the wind' 1:54

Navy pilots say unidentified aerial phenomenon 'going against the wind'

  • Suburban apartments are popping up

    11030 David Taylor Drive is currently an undeveloped field off West Mallard Creek Church Road but is one of several locations where developers are planning big new, suburban apartment complexes. Even as attention focuses on the high profile sites next to the light rail and uptown office towers, developers are turning their focus to the suburbs, where there's cheaper land and plenty of demand.

11030 David Taylor Drive is currently an undeveloped field off West Mallard Creek Church Road but is one of several locations where developers are planning big new, suburban apartment complexes. Even as attention focuses on the high profile sites next to the light rail and uptown office towers, developers are turning their focus to the suburbs, where there's cheaper land and plenty of demand. John D. Simmons jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com
11030 David Taylor Drive is currently an undeveloped field off West Mallard Creek Church Road but is one of several locations where developers are planning big new, suburban apartment complexes. Even as attention focuses on the high profile sites next to the light rail and uptown office towers, developers are turning their focus to the suburbs, where there's cheaper land and plenty of demand. John D. Simmons jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com

Business

Check out Charlotte’s new crop of apartment towers – and how much rent costs there

By Ely Portillo

elyportillo@charlotteobserver.com

December 22, 2017 07:39 AM

UPDATED December 22, 2017 08:59 AM

Developers in Charlotte haven’t built a new condo tower since the recession, but they’re still churning out high-priced luxury apartment towers.

These tend to be the most expensive rentals in the city, largely because of their high construction costs, premium land prices and over-the-top amenities. Two apartment towers opened in Charlotte this year, two more are under construction and at least one is on the drawing books.

Here’s a look at the new apartment towers in Charlotte and how much it would cost you to live there.

Market 42

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Developer: Lennar Multifamily

Market422
Market 42 rendering
Courtesy LMC

Location: North College and Eighth streets

Breaking ground: 2018

Number of apartments: 548, split between a mid-rise building and a 33-story tower.

Rent: TBD

Uptown 550 on Stonewall

IMG_Northwood_Ravin_7_1_SE8GNTCG_L233408355 (1)
Rendering of Uptown 550 on Stonewall.
Front Top Computer Graphics

Developer: Northwood Ravin

Location: Stonewall and Caldwell streets.

Opening: Late 2018

Number of apartments: 421, split between a 22-story tower and a mid-rise building (about 143 units in the tower).

Rent: TBD

Novel Stonewall Station

Developer: Crescent Communities

stonewall_new
Crescent Stonewall Station
Crescent Communities

Location: Stonewall Station on the Blue Line light rail

Opening: 2018

Number of apartments: 459, split between a mid-rise building and a 20-story tower (121 units in the tower).

Rent: $1,510 and up for a one-bedroom, $2,098 and up for a two-bedroom, according to leasing website.

Museum Tower

Developer: Childress Klein

20171221_133540
Museum Tower apartments.
Ely Portillo

Location: On top of the Mint Museum at 550 S. Church Street.

Opened in 2017

Number of apartments: 394 units in a 43-story tower.

Rent: $1,815 and up for a one-bedroom, $2,992 and up for a two-bedroom, per leasing website.

More Videos

Blue Line extension spurs development but is it walkable? 0:48

Blue Line extension spurs development but is it walkable?

Pause
Brian Moynihan ‘We have a duty:’ BofA CEO calls for Charlotte to fix economic-mobility problem 1:41

Brian Moynihan ‘We have a duty:’ BofA CEO calls for Charlotte to fix economic-mobility problem

What we know about the tumultuous week for Jerry Richardson and the Panthers 2:01

What we know about the tumultuous week for Jerry Richardson and the Panthers

For Christmas, child wanted toys for other kids 1:40

For Christmas, child wanted toys for other kids

He said, she said: What is the narrative for the Carolina Panthers for the next two weeks? 2:38

He said, she said: What is the narrative for the Carolina Panthers for the next two weeks?

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars 1:40

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars

Chinese Lantern Festival at Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden 1:55

Chinese Lantern Festival at Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden

UFOs: What does the government know? 2:09

UFOs: What does the government know?

Unidentified aerial phenomenon appears to have no visible exhaust plume 2:47

Unidentified aerial phenomenon appears to have no visible exhaust plume

Navy pilots say unidentified aerial phenomenon 'going against the wind' 1:54

Navy pilots say unidentified aerial phenomenon 'going against the wind'

  • A look at the new Museum Tower

    Forty-three story building showcases newest luxury apartments in Charlotte

A look at the new Museum Tower

Forty-three story building showcases newest luxury apartments in Charlotte

David T. Foster III The Charlotte Observer

Ascent

Developer: Greystar

20171221_133255_001
Ascent
Ely Portillo

Location: Third and Poplar streets

Opened in 2017

Number of apartments: 314, in a 33-story tower.

Rent: $1,925 and up for a one-bedroom, $3,060 and up for a two-bedroom.

Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Blue Line extension spurs development but is it walkable? 0:48

Blue Line extension spurs development but is it walkable?

Pause
Brian Moynihan ‘We have a duty:’ BofA CEO calls for Charlotte to fix economic-mobility problem 1:41

Brian Moynihan ‘We have a duty:’ BofA CEO calls for Charlotte to fix economic-mobility problem

What we know about the tumultuous week for Jerry Richardson and the Panthers 2:01

What we know about the tumultuous week for Jerry Richardson and the Panthers

For Christmas, child wanted toys for other kids 1:40

For Christmas, child wanted toys for other kids

He said, she said: What is the narrative for the Carolina Panthers for the next two weeks? 2:38

He said, she said: What is the narrative for the Carolina Panthers for the next two weeks?

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars 1:40

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars

Chinese Lantern Festival at Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden 1:55

Chinese Lantern Festival at Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden

UFOs: What does the government know? 2:09

UFOs: What does the government know?

Unidentified aerial phenomenon appears to have no visible exhaust plume 2:47

Unidentified aerial phenomenon appears to have no visible exhaust plume

Navy pilots say unidentified aerial phenomenon 'going against the wind' 1:54

Navy pilots say unidentified aerial phenomenon 'going against the wind'

  • Blue Line extension spurs development but is it walkable?

    Construction along the Blue Line extension in the University City area is nearing completion and development is following. In some cases new gas stations and storage facilities are appearing.

Blue Line extension spurs development but is it walkable?

View More Video