Affordable housing could be coming to Charlotte church’s property

A site in Steele Creek could see affordable housing developed on church-owned property, according to a recent rezoning filing.
Ohio-based developer Woda Group filed a request earlier in December to change seven acres of vacant land at South Tryon Street and Birnamwood Lane, south of Steele Creek Road, to multifamily development.
The plan specifies the land could be used for up to 72 multifamily units of “diverse price point” housing. That’s usually a term that refers to mixed-income housing, where some units are reserved for people who make below a certain income level.
A Woda Group executive couldn’t immediately be reached for more information. The company has developed mixed-income and affordable housing communities in a dozen states. Preliminary plans show four buildings on the site, each three stories, with surface parking.
Never miss a local story.
The land is owned by Champion Kingdom Center, a church based on Nations Ford Road.
Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo
Comments