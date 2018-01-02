New condos are heading to a fast-changing neighborhood near uptown

A developer is planning to build a five-story condominium building with retail on the ground floor in South End, according to a rezoning plan filed recently.
The 0.75-acre site is a triangular piece of property at the corner of South Tryon Street and West Worthington Avenue, in a fast-growing part of Charlotte that’s still seeing lots of changes. Formerly used as an auto shop and a church, the land is now targeted for 45 apartments and roughly 3,500 square feet of ground-floor retail space at the corner.
The condos would be built atop a “podium”-style parking deck, according to preliminary plans. Prices aren’t listed, but they are specified as for-sale, not rental, units.
Charlotte-based real estate development consulting firm Vertical Results is behind the plans, according to the rezoning request. An executive with the company couldn’t immediately be reached last week to provide more information.
Two corporations, both affiliated with Atkins Properties, purchased the site this summer for just over $1 million, property records show.
The area is seeing rapid growth. A few blocks away, at West Kingston Avenue and South Tryon Street, a hotel is under construction. Townhouses and an office building are planned on West Tremont Avenue, along with hundreds of new apartments already under construction.
Charlotte City Council will hold a hearing and vote on the proposal in the coming months.
