Another South End art gallery is closing

Ciel Gallery plans to close in South End at the end of February, the artist collective’s owners said in a statement this week.
The 10-year-old gallery is located on East Park Avenue, in between the Blue Line light rail and South Boulevard. It wasn’t immediately clear what might take Ciel Gallery’s place.
A few blocks away, the Charlotte Art League announced this week that it’s moving from Camden Road, where the group has been for 21 years, to NoDa. A new developer bought the Charlotte Art League’s property and plans to bring in new restaurants and retailers.
The 1,700-square-foot Ciel Gallery location will close on Feb. 28. The gallery has been a regular stop on the South End gallery crawls that take place the first Friday of each month.
“We filled it with love and exploration and talent and inspiration and deep friendships and plans and hard work and never-ending art,” co-founder Pam Goode wrote. She could not immediately be reached for more information.
