100 textile mill jobs are coming to a town near Charlotte

An expanded textile mill opening this week is set to bring about 100 new jobs to Kings Mountain.
Specialty Textiles, Inc. is holding a grand opening Tuesday afternoon for the 150,000 square foot facility. The company currently employs more than 300 people at their mill in the town west of Charlotte, where they’ve operated since 1964.
STI makes upholstery fabric that’s used by home furnishing brands such as Drexel Heritage, Corinthian, Basset and England. The company’s biggest brand is Revolution Performance Fabrics, and they also sell vinyl, leather and decorative trims.
