In November, the CEO of asset-management firm Barings, Tom Finke, right, speaks at a ceremony at Romare Bearden Park to dedicate 300 South Tryon, (visible in background), a new office tower that Barings is anchoring.

Business

Barings adds hires from Los Angeles investment firm

By Rick Rothacker



January 12, 2018 03:27 PM

Barings, a Charlotte-based asset management firm, on Friday said the five-member investment team from Los Angeles-based Aldea Capital Partners will join its Barings Alternative Investments group.

The Aldea team, which provides private equity investments, will be part of BAI’s funds and co-investments team, which has 25 people across North America, Europe and Asia.

Mina Pacheco Nazemi and Patrick O’Hara, Aldea’s co-founders, will be based in Charlotte.

“As investor demand for more customized private equity solutions increases, we recognize the need to deepen our capabilities,” Anthony Sciacca, global head of Barings Alternative Investments, said in a statement. “Mina, Patrick, and the Aldea team will add this complementary dimension to our existing fund and co-investment platform.”

Mina Nazemi
Mina Pacheco Nazemi
Courtesy of Barings

Barings Alternative Investments manages over $53 billion of client assets, offering investments in real estate, private equity and other assets.

Barings, with over $300 billion in assets under management, is the anchor tenant in uptown’s new 300 South Tryon development, which held a grand opening in November. Its parent is insurance giant MassMutual.

Rick Rothacker: 704-358-5170, @rickrothacker

