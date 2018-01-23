Is Charlotte better off without Amazon HQ2? Here’s why the answer might be yes.

More Videos 5:31 This video is how Charlotte pitched itself to Amazon and came up short Pause 1:38 Why toilets might be the one thing that holds back growth in Charlotte's hottest areas 1:41 911 call: couple found dead on the floor, in hot tub in Best Western 0:44 Mom on her son dying in a hotel 2 months after a couple died in the same room of the same thing 1:36 Charlotte Hornets' Nicolas Batum speaks about Kemba Walker's value to team 3:13 Here's what Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker said about the possibility of a trade 1:09 Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford on Kemba Walker 1:07 Michael Jordan on connecting to the community 3:04 Friends, family, and law enforcement bid farewell to slain York County deputy 1:51 Angry audience member throws punches, mic stand at comedian in Columbia comedy club Video Link copy Embed Code copy

This video is how Charlotte pitched itself to Amazon and came up short Two weeks after Charlotte officials shipped a custom-made wooden box to Amazon in Seattle, they said Thursday that the materials inside emphasized the city’s appeal to millennials, “edgy” vibe and appealing lifestyle. This is the video they pitched. Two weeks after Charlotte officials shipped a custom-made wooden box to Amazon in Seattle, they said Thursday that the materials inside emphasized the city’s appeal to millennials, “edgy” vibe and appealing lifestyle. This is the video they pitched.

