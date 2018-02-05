New NoDa townhouses start in the low $500,000s. Construction is underway.

Homebuilder Saussy Burbank has started construction on Highland Park, a townhouse development in NoDa that will total 33 units in three buildings.
The homes start in the $500,000-range. They’re located at the Highland Mill development at Brevard and North Davidson streets, next to Heist Brewery and the Highland Mill lofts.
The Blue Line extension is expected to open next month, with a stop blocks away, adding more fuel to the area’s already-booming real estate market.
“NoDa is Charlotte’s best example of urban lifestyle in its truest form. We saw an opportunity to bring an important hallmark of modern urbanism there – the classic townhouse common to downtown districts in New York, Philadelphia, Washington or other great American cities,” said Bob Zweier, Saussy Burbank president, in a statement.
Never miss a local story.
The townhouses are each three-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom units, about 2,500 square feet, with the main living area above street level. There are two bedrooms on the second level and a two-car garage on the lower level. Just below street level, owners will have the option of a flexible space with its own entrance “suitable for an in-law suite or short-term rental.”
Terry Shook, principal and founding partner of Shook Kelley, is the architect.
Saussy Burbank is set for a busy year, with construction starting on new townhouse developments on Park Road, in Bryant Park and NoDa in addition to Highland Park.
Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo
Comments