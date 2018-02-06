Philadelphia Deli is closing after nearly 50 years and a bitter legal fight

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:47 Philadelphia Deli closing after a deal made on a 'deathbed' Pause 1:31 Development is changing Charlotte’s golf scene 2:16 First glimpse of the airport's Concourse A expansion 2:02 Camp North End drives into the future where Model Ts were once built. 1:38 Why toilets might be the one thing that holds back growth in Charlotte's hottest areas 0:57 Developers are building in retail as an amenity 0:44 Will Bank of America Stadium continue as the home of the Panthers? 1:10 Timelapses show 50 years of development, change in Charlotte 0:48 Blue Line extension spurs development but is it walkable? 2:22 Gene Woods discusses health care mergers at Economic Outlook Conference Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

After nearly 50 years of serving innumerable Philly cheesesteak sandwiches and family style meals the restaurant is closing it's doors on Friday. John D. Simmons jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com

After nearly 50 years of serving innumerable Philly cheesesteak sandwiches and family style meals the restaurant is closing it's doors on Friday. John D. Simmons jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com