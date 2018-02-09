Here’s how much rent costs at uptown’s newest apartments – check out the penthouse

Novel Stonewall Station, the swanky new development next to the light rail, hasn’t set an opening date, but the development is advertising new apartments for lease – at least one with a truly eye-popping sticker price.
A leasing office is expected to open in the next few days, and the development is “getting very close,” a spokeswoman for developer Crescent Communities said Thursday. In addition to the 459 apartments at Novel Stonewall Station (split between the tower and a mid-rise, wood-framed apartment building), a Whole Foods is also under construction on the ground floor.
Amenities include a gym with skyline views, a 3,500 square-foot, heated, saltwater pool, grilling and outdoor gathering areas, a rooftop dog park and a group fitness room with yoga, barre and spin equipment.
But all of that will cost you – the average rents shown for apartments at Novel Stonewall Station aren’t cheap.
The most expensive: The biggest penthouse in the tower, unsurprisingly. This 2,563 square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit will set you back $15,037 a month. But you get a big outdoor terrace with enough space for a dining set, a big main living area with windows facing the skyline and a private balcony off the master bathroom.
Other rents are more in line with new uptown towers, though still higher than the city’s average. For example, a 469-square-foot studio starts at $1,120, a one-bedroom unit starts at $1,510 (for 627 sf) and a two-bedroom will set you back anywhere from about $2,100 to almost $3,500 a month.
Those rents might sound high, but uptown has the most expensive rents on average: About $1,860 a month, according to the latest figures from Real Data.
