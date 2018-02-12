Another Charlotte building is being demolished to make way for apartments

It’s a familiar story in Charlotte: Out with the old, in with the new.
And “new” often means new apartments. That’s what’s happening soon in SouthPark, on a prominent corner next to the namesake mall. Demolition is scheduled to start next Monday on 4401 Barclay Downs Drive, an office building at the corner of Bullfinch Road. RCI Demolition has been hired to tear down the structure.
The demolition will take about one week, and no roads will be closed.
Florida-based developer ZOM paid $13.2 million for the 2.7-acre site in October. The company is planning to build 203 luxury apartments in a six-story building, along with 14,000 square feet of shops and restaurants on the ground floor. TD Bank is providing a construction loan of almost $47 million to build the apartments, to be called Hazel SouthPark.
The development won approval last year over the objection of SouthPark mall owner Simon Property Group, after reducing the planned number of apartments from 266.
Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo
