Judge gives trustee more time to reach settlement in Rick Siskey case

A federal bankruptcy court judge on Monday gave the trustee unraveling the Rick Siskey Ponzi scheme six more weeks to negotiate a settlement with his widow over insurance money that could help repay investors.
After that period, Judge Craig Whitley said he will consider a request by Charles Monnett III, an attorney for creditors, to interview Diane Siskey about whether she had any knowledge or participation in her husband’s activities.
At Monday’s hearing, Matt McGuire, an attorney for Diane Siskey, opposed Monnett’s motion, saying his client is cooperating with trustee Joe Grier and that the request for an interview was “ill-founded” and “unnecessary.” Diane Siskey has denied any involvement in her husband’s activities.
Siskey, 58, took his own life in December 2016, days after court filings gave the first public indication that he was under investigation for fraud. An FBI affidavit unsealed weeks later alleged that Siskey – who long sold insurance and other financial products to Charlotte clients – was operating a Ponzi scheme for years.
Grier and his team are sorting through claims from investors and accumulating assets that can be distributed to them. So far, however, the victims – who put as much as $50 million into the scheme – have yet to receive any money back in the bankruptcy court process.
Monnett filed his motion last month as part of an effort to claim life insurance payouts for defrauded investors. Diane Siskey has set aside $37.5 million of $47 million in life insurance payouts from her husband’s death for investors, but has not yet reached an agreement to release the money.
In court Monday, Monnett said that if Ponzi scheme proceeds were used to pay insurance premiums perhaps all of the insurance money should be made available to investors. “One would think that Mrs. Siskey would want to set the record straight,” he said.
After the hearing, Monnett said the court took the “appropriate action,” noting that he may still have an opportunity to interview Diane Siskey if a settlement does not come to fruition.
In court, Grier said he opposed Monnett’s motion for the time being but said that could change. He is scheduled to interview Diane Siskey next week but only on the topic of her financial assets.
Even as he works on a final settlement with Diane Siskey, Grier reached an interim agreement this month in which she would release $15 million that would be used to partially pay investors and cover administrative costs. A hearing is scheduled for March 12 on that agreement.
