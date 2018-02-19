High-rise living in South End, affordable housing for seniors up for a vote Monday

Charlotte City Council is set to vote on several new developments Monday, including a new residential tower in South End and a development for senior citizens off Monroe Road.
The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at the uptown government center. Here’s a quick look at two of the agenda items:
South End
Florida-based Ram Realty Advisors is planning to build a new residential tower on a vacant lot at the corner of Doggett and Hawkins streets, near the Design Center of the Carolinas. The rezoning petition shows the building would be up to 165 feet tall, or roughly 15 stories.
Renderings aren’t available, but a Ram Realty executive said at a recent community meeting that the development would be a “a fresh and modern building with a unique profile.”
The building would total 71 residences, along with about 11,000 square feet of retail, office and lobby space on the ground floor. The building would be the first new residential tower built outside of uptown Charlotte since the 23-story Arlington (better known as the “pink building”) condominiums opened in 2003.
The site is owned by Asana Partners, which bought the Design Center for $42.7 million last year.
One possible hold-up: The water supply. Charlotte Water said the proposed building can’t be hooked up to the sewer until an expanded pipe is installed along Wilmore Drive, expected in summer 2019. The first phase of that project, approved by City Council last year, will cost almost $2 million.
Senior housing
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Housing Partnership is planning to build 103 apartments for people aged 55 and older on Nolley Court, just south of Sardis Road North and Monroe Road. The 3.7-acre site is owned by Proverbs 31 Ministries.
The site is currently vacant and wooded, and it’s currently zoned for office and business uses. Most of the apartments would be one-bedroom units, in a four-story building facing Nolley Court.
Amenities at the proposed building would include a cyber cafe and exercise room.
