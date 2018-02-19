Residential high-rise approved outside uptown for the 1st time in more than a decade

Charlotte City Council on Monday voted unanimously to approve a new building planned by Ram Realty Advisors in South End that would be the first residential high-rise outside of uptown since 2003.
There have been plenty of tall buildings constructed in Charlotte over the past 15 years, of course, but all of the residential towers have stayed within the Interstate 277 loop, such as the 51-story Vue and 43-story Museum Tower apartments. The 23-story Arlington (better known as the “pink building”) condominiums opened in 2003 just off South Boulevard.
Florida-based Ram Realty is planning to build a new residential tower on a vacant lot at the corner of Doggett and Hawkins streets, near the Design Center of the Carolinas. The rezoning petition shows the building would be up to 165 feet tall, or roughly 15 stories, on a lot that’s barely 1/3 of an acre.
Renderings aren’t available, but a Ram Realty executive said at a recent community meeting that the tower would be a “a fresh and modern building with a unique profile.”
The building would total 71 residences, along with about 11,000 square feet of retail, office and lobby space on the ground floor. The developers haven’t announced an intended start date for the project.
The site is owned by Asana Partners, which bought the Design Center for $42.7 million last year.
One possible hold-up: The water supply, which is being stretched thin by new development in fast-growing areas with older infrastructure such as South End.
Charlotte Water said the proposed building can’t be hooked up to the sewer until an expanded pipe is installed along Wilmore Drive, expected in summer 2019. The first phase of that project, approved by City Council last year, will cost almost $2 million.
Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo
