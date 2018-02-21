Sara Harris Hutchinson
Sara Harris Hutchinson
Sara Harris Hutchinson

Business

Sara Harris Hutchinson, daughter of Charlotte real estate developer, dies unexpectedly

By Ely Portillo

elyportillo@charlotteobserver.com

February 21, 2018 03:48 PM

Sara Harris Hutchinson, the daughter of prominent real estate developer Johnny Harris, died unexpectedly at her Charlotte home on Monday, according to an obituary.

Hutchinson was 43 and is survived by her husband, William Owens Lewis Hutchinson and their three children, as well as her parents and siblings. Hutchinson “passed away peacefully at home,” the obituary said. No further details were immediately available.

A graduate of Charlotte Latin and Davidson College, Sara went by her nickname “Sunny.” She was a project interior designer and commercial broker at Lincoln Harris, the firm started by her father.

“Her greatest joy was being with her family, no matter what the activity,” the obituary said. “Sunny was a faithful and adoring mother, whether cheering for her children on the sidelines or spending time snuggled on the couch together at home.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Funeral services are scheduled for Friday at Myers Park Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. Leighton Ford presiding.

Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Meet the man whose vision could shape growth in Charlotte for a generation

View More Video