Sara Harris Hutchinson, daughter of Charlotte real estate developer, dies unexpectedly

Sara Harris Hutchinson, the daughter of prominent real estate developer Johnny Harris, died unexpectedly at her Charlotte home on Monday, according to an obituary.
Hutchinson was 43 and is survived by her husband, William Owens Lewis Hutchinson and their three children, as well as her parents and siblings. Hutchinson “passed away peacefully at home,” the obituary said. No further details were immediately available.
A graduate of Charlotte Latin and Davidson College, Sara went by her nickname “Sunny.” She was a project interior designer and commercial broker at Lincoln Harris, the firm started by her father.
“Her greatest joy was being with her family, no matter what the activity,” the obituary said. “Sunny was a faithful and adoring mother, whether cheering for her children on the sidelines or spending time snuggled on the couch together at home.”
Funeral services are scheduled for Friday at Myers Park Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. Leighton Ford presiding.
