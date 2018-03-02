Questions about control kill merger deal between Atrium Health and UNC Health Care

2:14 Meet the man whose vision could shape growth in Charlotte for a generation Pause

2:10 Novel Stonewall Station apartment tour

1:54 Affordable apartments are disappearing, and people on fixed incomes are feeling it.

1:47 Philadelphia Deli closing after a deal made on a 'deathbed'

1:31 Development is changing Charlotte’s golf scene

2:16 First glimpse of the airport's Concourse A expansion

2:02 Camp North End drives into the future where Model Ts were once built.

1:38 Why toilets might be the one thing that holds back growth in Charlotte's hottest areas

0:57 Developers are building in retail as an amenity