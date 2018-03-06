Creative office building near prominent South End brewery goes on sale

A building next to Sycamore Brewing and adjacent to the Blue Line light rail recently hit the market in South End, and it’s being marketed as a possible redevelopment opportunity.
Cushman & Wakefield is marketing the 27,045 square-foot building at 2151 Hawkins Street, which sits on 2.2 acres. It’s 100 percent leased, and owned by a company affiliated with architecture and planning firm Shook Kelley, which is also based in the building.
The area around it has seen a huge boom in recent years, driven by the Blue Line light rail, which opened in 2007. Cushman & Wakefield’s marketing materials say the site could be either an investment or redevelopment opportunity.
The building dates to 1957. If you want to picture what redevelopment could look like on a site of that size, just look at the intersection of Tryon Street and Camden Road, which is almost the exact same size. That’s where Dimensional Fund Advisors is building its eight-story East Coast hub, with shops and restaurants on the ground floor.
Ely Portillo
