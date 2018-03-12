The story behind a small-town Kansas firm entangled in the Rick Siskey Ponzi case

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 29 Time lapse of Uptown 550 on Stonewall Pause 133 Meet the man whose vision could shape growth in Charlotte for a generation 129 Novel Stonewall Station apartment tour 113 Affordable apartments are disappearing, and people on fixed incomes are feeling it. 106 Philadelphia Deli closing after a deal made on a 'deathbed' 90 Development is changing Charlotte’s golf scene 135 First glimpse of the airport's Concourse A expansion 121 Camp North End drives into the future where Model Ts were once built. 97 Why toilets might be the one thing that holds back growth in Charlotte's hottest areas 56 Developers are building in retail as an amenity Video Link copy Embed Code copy

For years, Charlotte businessman Rick Siskey built a a reputation as a savvy adviser to wealthy clients who lived a lavish lifestyle while also giving generously to charity. That all unraveled when he took his own life amid an FBI investigation that revealed he had long run a Ponzi scheme. Now investors are scrambling to get their money back. Diedra Laird dlaird@charlotteobserver.com

