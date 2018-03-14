Concrete manufacturer to lay off dozens of people as it closes its Charlotte facility

A concrete maker called Metromont is closing its northeast Charlotte plant and moving the manufacturing capacity to its Greenville, S.C., facility, resulting in the loss of 72 local jobs.
Metromont, which manufactures concrete for commercial buildings including NFL stadiums, said in a notice filed with the state that the closing is expected to be in late April or early May.
Spokesman Jason Woodard said the 72 employees affected are all full-time workers. The company notified workers a few months ago of the upcoming closure, he added.
The shuttering of the Charlotte plant follows the company’s $8.8 million investment to expand its Greenville operations.
Metromont, based in Greenville, purchased its Charlotte plant on Greensboro Street in 1995. The company has provided concrete for more than 400 projects since then, and some of its well-known buildings include the Hearst Tower, Mint Museum and NASCAR Hall of Fame.
The closure of the Metromont facility in Charlotte opens up over 18 acres along the Blue Line light rail extension, near the Station House development on East Sugar Creek Road. The Sugar Creek station is about a block away, and land on the Blue Line extension has been selling rapidly.
“Business decisions that directly impact our employees and their livelihood are extraordinarily difficult. However, this is a necessary transition for the long-term success of Metromont,” CEO Rick Pennell said in a statement last fall announcing the closure.
