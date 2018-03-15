Charlotte-based firm discloses it’s being investigated by SEC

The Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating troubled industrial conglomerate Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc., according to a filing Thursday with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The Charlotte-based company said it has received a subpoena “from the staff of the SEC in connection with an investigation into the accounting charges and related matters involving our Renewable segment in 2016 and 2017. ”
Babcock & Wilcox said it is cooperating with the SEC.
“We cannot predict the length, scope or results of the investigation, or the impact, if any, of the investigation on our results of operations,” the company said in its filing.
Never miss a local story.
In November, the company announced that it was cutting 450 positions after reporting losses from its renewable plant construction business, primarily due to cost overruns at four European waste-to-energy plants.
In September, the company disclosed a structural steel issue at a renewable energy project in the United Kingdom. Management believed that the issue is the result of an engineering error by a subcontractor, and work was stopped at the project pending further investigation.
Babcock & Wilcox named a new chief executive officer, Leslie Kass, last month. In addition, an activist investor has purchased a stake in the company and asked it to cut costs.
The company is also trying to sell its MEGTEC and Universal business lines by mid 2018.
MEGTEC designs and supplies environmental systems and services for businesses to achieve regulatory compliance. Universal produces equipment that helps supply power to power generation, oil, gas, and industrial processing and rail transportation markets.
The company’s stock fell 3 cents to $4.48 on Thursday. The stock was as high as $11.76 in late June 2017.
This story is from the North Carolina Business News Wire, a service of the UNC-Chapel Hill School of Media and Journalism.
Comments