Business

More apartments coming to one of the fastest growing parts of Charlotte

By Rick Rothacker

rrothacker@charlotteobserver.com

March 19, 2018 09:51 AM

A Charlotte developer announced plans Monday for hundreds of new apartments in Steele Creek.

Terwilliger Pappas, which already built Solis Berewick, will build 230 apartments in a development called Solis Berewick Commons.

They’re slated for completion in fall 2019. The development is located at Berewick Commons Parkway and Dixie River Road.

“Berewick has proven to be a tremendous market for us, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to launch a second offering there, said Tom Barker, East Region President of Terwilliger Pappas, in a statement.

