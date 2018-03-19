More apartments coming to one of the fastest growing parts of Charlotte

A Charlotte developer announced plans Monday for hundreds of new apartments in Steele Creek.
Terwilliger Pappas, which already built Solis Berewick, will build 230 apartments in a development called Solis Berewick Commons.
They’re slated for completion in fall 2019. The development is located at Berewick Commons Parkway and Dixie River Road.
“Berewick has proven to be a tremendous market for us, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to launch a second offering there, said Tom Barker, East Region President of Terwilliger Pappas, in a statement.
