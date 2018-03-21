Harris Teeter removes magazines promoting 'assault-style' rifles from shelves

Harris Teeter has removed publications that promote assault rifles from its stores.
Kroger, the grocery store's parent company, announced the move, according to multiple media reports, and a Harris Teeter spokeswoman told the Observer the action was reflected at all Harris Teeter locations.
The company will still offer some gun-related magazines, spokeswoman Danna Robinson said.
The names and number of magazines that have been removed were not released.
The removal comes in response to last month's shooting in Parkland, Fla., that left 17 people dead at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Other companies have made changes to their gun sales in the wake of the shooting. Walmart and Dick's Sporting Goods both restricted their gun sales to people who are at least 21.
Fred Meyer, another Kroger-owned retailer, also plans to stop selling guns, Kroger said in a statement to Bloomberg.
