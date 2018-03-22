New apartments opening soon in Dilworth. Here's how much a studio will run you.

Dilworth's newest apartment building is opening this spring, and prices listed online show that rents will be on the high end, starting at $1,220 a month for a studio.
Called Lincoln at Dilworth, the 379-unit luxury apartment building has been under construction at Kenilworth Avenue and Morehead Street since mid-2015. The original owner, Forestar Group, sold the site to Lincoln Property Company in 2016 for $14.4 million, after Forestar decided to shut down its apartment arm.
Lincoln at Dilworth is one of several major apartments underway or recently complete in the area. Directly behind Lincoln at Dilworth, across Harding Place, 225 more apartments are under construction. Across the street, Solis Dilworth is open with 184 apartments, while down the street Berkshire Dilworth totals 296 apartments.
Lincoln Property Company didn't return phone calls seeking more information about Lincoln at Dilworth.
The apartment plans originally called for ground-floor retail, but its unclear if that space will be leased when the building opens. Amenities include a rooftop lounge and coffee bar, game room, "pet spa," bike repair room, valet trash collection service, a pool, game room and two-story gym.
An announcement on the property's website says apartments are now pre-leasing, and listings on multiple leasing websites show units available starting May 1 at Lincoln at Dilworth. Here's how the prices break down:
- A studio apartment starts at $1,150 a month, with prices up to $1,420.
- One-bedroom apartments range from $1,265 a month to $1,970.
- Two-bedroom apartments start at $1,675 a month and range up to $2,755.
For comparison, the average apartment in Charlotte costs $1,142 a month, up 6 percent from last year, according to figures from Real Data released this month. Rents at Solis Dilworth are similar to those planned for Lincoln at Dilworth; a studio is listed there for $1,205.
