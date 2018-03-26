Here's how much it's costing to unravel the Rick Siskey Ponzi scheme case

The law firm unraveling the Rick Siskey Ponzi scheme for more than a year has accumulated more than a half million dollars in fees and expenses, according to a bankruptcy court filing on Monday.
Siskey, 58, took his own life in December 2016, shortly after public filings alleged he was involved in fraud, costing investors millions. For more than a year, court-appointed trustee Joe Grier and his team have been working to gather assets and determine claims that can be paid to victims.
The main asset in the case is nearly $50 million in life insurance proceeds paid out to Siskey's widow, Diane, following his death. Grier in February reached an interim settlement to distribute up to $12.7 million to victims, but a judge this month denied the request, saying the pact didn't follow bankruptcy court rules.
The filings on Monday asked the court to approve compensation of more than $545,000 for the Grier Furr & Crisp law firm for its work on the case. The fees cover the period from Jan. 26, 2017, through the end of February 2018 and would come from the bankruptcy estate.
The filing included 140 pages detailing the trustee's work on the case.
A filing on Monday also requested $117,847 in compensation for Edward Bowers and Middleswarth Bowers & Co. for accounting services in the case.
