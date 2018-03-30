From enemy to ally: How this North Tryon businessman is now helping the Men's Shelter

Three years ago, Mark Middlesworth was leading an angry campaign to try to move Charlotte's best-known homeless shelter away from businesses on North Tryon Street — including his own.
But, last week, when the Men's Shelter of Charlotte broke ground on its $5.7 million renovation — a sure sign that it was staying put — Middlesworth's company, Extravaganza Events, provided, set up and unloaded all the tables, chairs, decorations and sound systems.
At no charge.
Middlesworth, 52, says he'd still prefer that the shelter relocate, but has become convinced that he's lost that years-long battle.
So, he said, "I'm throwing in the towel and saying, 'If you can't beat 'em, join 'em' and do what it takes to see that they are successful in their quest."
Contrast his message now with the one he offered in 2015, when the Observer did a profile of him. "I've been told that all I need to do is volunteer at the shelter and I'd learn about the issues and accept the status quo," he said at the time. "Having a business on North Tryon, I volunteer every day. I protect my people when someone demands money, scaring my secretary half to death. We pick up trash. We clean up human feces from the loading dock. We turn prostitutes and drug dealers away. Is this what Charlotte really wants for an area where they have all these amazing plans to revitalize?"
Middlesworth still has complaints, and still has hopes that visions for turning North Tryon into the city's next boom corridor will help him and other business members of North End Partners, a nonprofit promoting the area's revitalization.
But if the shelter is going to remain on North Tryon, with millions of dollars in improvements, Middlesworth said he he wants to play his part.
Besides helping to produce the groundbreaking ceremony, saving the shelter thousands of dollars, Middlesworth's event planning company and private venue also hosted a free breakfast for the shelter to bring in prospective employers of some of the hundreds of the homeless men who sleep at the shelter.
A big reason Middlesworth has gone from enemy to ally of the Men's Shelter: His high opinion of Liz Clasen-Kelly, who has led the shelter at 1210 N. Tryon since September 2016.
She's "a stand-up person. Her whole heart is in it," said Middlesworth. "Everything about her is golden. If there's a change of heart, it's because of her. She thinks she's doing the right thing."
Clasen-Kelly accepted his invitation to join the board of North End Partners, a group Middlesworth heads and one that had been among the fiercest critics of the shelter in the past.
"Mark, in particular, has been very welcoming to me," Clasen-Kelly said.
And Middlesworth said she's been more responsive than the shelter's past leaders about complaints from businesses along North Tryon.
"When we have issues," he said. "I feel like I can pick up the phone and call her directly and say, 'Listen, your people have trashed this whole area and get a crew out there to clean it up.' Or if I've got some crazy person standing across the street preaching to mid-air, I can ask for her help, saying 'Listen, I don't know who this guy is. but he's apparently one of your guests, so come collect him and get him to stop yelling on the corner.' . . . And she does. She's a very hands-on person."
Middlesworth can sound gruff, but Clasen-Kelly said she's also seen his compassionate side for the homeless.
She pointed to an angry but big-hearted email Middlesworth sent in January to a long list of local leaders — from the city, business, social agencies — calling on them to do something about a large and dangerous pool of water in the path of homeless people walking from the Men's Shelter (where they sleep) to Urban Ministry (where they eat).
His email:
"For those of you in your glass towers that aren’t truly accepting our homeless crisis, here is another long term safety issue that is going to have one or more of the city’s homeless killed in the near future. Over a thousand homeless people, whom you require to live in the North End, are forced to walk through this muddy slime hole two or three or ten times daily. No, it’s not just urine like it used to be. It has been like this for months on end from some water main leak which forces the homeless to walk out into Tryon Street into oncoming traffic. 50,000 cars a day, 1,000 homeless traveling from the Men’s Shelter to the Urban Ministry and back. You do the math. Someone will die. Fix it!"
Growing up in Statesville, Middlesworth and his brothers weren't allowed to open their Christmas presents until they helped serve breakfast to the homeless at a downtown shelter. And yet, many years later, some branded him a "homeless hater" when he headed up the campaign to try to remove the Men's Shelter from North Tryon.
He and other members of North End Partners proposed a new campus be created where comprehensive services for the homeless would be provided. They pointed to Haven for Hope in San Antonio as their model. They even suggested a site: the old Camp Greene, near Wilkinson Boulevard and West Morehead Street. It had been a U.S. Army training facility during World War I and was a prison after that.
But the Shelter, Charlotte City Partners, and city officials gave Middlesworth's idea the thumbs-down.
Carting the homeless to such a one-stop out-of-the-way campus, Clasen-Kelly said, "is not considered a best practice in the field. . . . It's almost like warehousing, ghettoizing."
She and others like where the Men's Shelter is because "it's centrally located, near transportation and job opportunities. It's important for (the homeless) to be connected to the community. So location matters."
And the goal of the $5.7 million renovations is to make the Men's Shelter more habitable by, among other things, adding a new facade, replacing kitchen equipment and creating more privacy in the sleeping and bathroom facilities.
Shelter officials hope the planned improvements will keep homeless men from taking to the street and nearby wooded areas to find a place to sleep and live.
Middlesworth still has some doubts that the renovations will bring the kind of change everybody wants. If the new shelter is too attractive, he said, Charlotte could become even more of a "honey pot for the homeless," a magnet for those living on the streets in other cities to come here.
But he's also hopeful.
"If it's a much nicer place, they may elect not to (live on North Tryon Street or surrounding woods). I do believe that is a plus," Middlesworth said. "And anything is worth trying. . . . There are some quality people out there who are down on their luck. They're the ones we'll need to help."
