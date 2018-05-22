Former J.C. Penney CEO to take over as CEO of Lowe's

Mooreville-based Lowe's announced Tuesday morning that it has named former J.C. Penney CEO Marvin Ellison its new president and CEO, effective July 2. Ellison succeeds Robert Niblock, who announced his plans to step down as chief executive in late March.
Lowe's called Ellison a 30-year retail industry veteran who brings "significant leadership and operational expertise to Lowe’s." In a separate statement from J.C. Penney, Ellison announced his plans to step down from the department-store chain that he has headed for almost three years.
At J.C. Penney, Ellison implemented a turnaround strategy that included an improved balance sheet and increased store productivity, Lowe's said. He also has at least 12 years of home improvement experience. He previously served as executive vice president of U.S. stores at Home Depot, Lowe's chief rival.
Niblock has served as interim CEO since announcing his early retirement earlier this spring. He'd been CEO for 13 years.
In recent years, Lowe's has been working to cut costs and boost profits at a time when home improvement retailers otherwise were benefiting from a strengthening housing market. Last fall, longtime investor hedge fund D.E. Shaw began building up an activist stake in Lowe's. The firm has been pushing for changes at the retailer, and in January Lowe's announced three new board members.
This week, Ellison, who is black, was featured in a Wall Street Journal story that detailed how the number of black CEOs of Fortune 500 companies has remained relatively flat over the years.
Lowe's has grappled with its lack of diversity in its executive ranks in the past.
Last year, Lowe's was faced with a racial discrimination lawsuit from a former African-American executive who says he was wrongfully terminated from the company. Among other issues, the complaint alleged the employee, Michael Jones, was pitted against another executive as part of a succession plan to eventually take over for CEO Niblock.
Attracting Marvin is a great win for the entire Lowe’s team," said Lowe's board director Marshall Larsen. "Marvin joins Lowe’s at a critical inflection point as we work to enhance our competitive position and capitalize on solid project demand in an evolving consumer environment."
Lowe's shares were up nearly 3.3 percent in early trading. The home-improvement retailer announces its first-quarter earnings Wednesday morning.
In a research note Tuesday morning, Credit Suisse analyst Seth Sigman wrote that while the announcement that Ellison is taking over helps reduce uncertainty at Lowe's, it limits the importance of the company's upcoming quarterly earnings announcement.
"While Q1 tomorrow matters in the sense that it may remind investors how much needs to be fixed, LOW likely gets a pass," Sigman said.
