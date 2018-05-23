1 person killed in fall at uptown tower construction site

One man died Wednesday afternoon in a fall at an uptown Charlotte office building under construction, authorities said.

The construction site at 620 South Tryon Street is part of the Legacy Union development, on the former Charlotte Observer site. Workers there are building a 33-story office tower, the majority of which has been leased by Bank of America.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the first call came in at 3:48 p.m. Medic, Mecklenburg County's paramedic service, confirmed the fatality shortly afterward, at about 4 p.m.

"According to the caller, a male construction worker fell from a building under construction," CMPD investigators said, in a statement. The worker was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity will be released after his family is notified, police said.

SIGN UP

Our journalism makes a difference. And your subscription makes it possible. Subscribe today for only <strike style="color: #5b5b5b";> $12.99 </strike> $7.99 per month SUBSCRIBE NOW

Further details weren't immediately available, but workers could be seen gathered outside the building, along with police vehicles and officers.

Investigators were examining an area concealed by a white sheet and blue tarp, near the base of one of the construction cranes. Representatives from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, known as OSHA, were also on the scene.

Representatives of the developers could not immediately be reached. A spokesman for construction firm Gilbane Building Company said he wasn't able to comment Wednesday afternoon.

The tower is expected to open in 2019, and at 640 feet it will be the fourth-tallest building in Charlotte. Workers have built about 25 floors of the new tower so far. They've been pouring concrete to build the higher floors and installing glass windows on the exterior of the building up to about the 13th floor.

It's been less than two weeks since the construction workers at Legacy Union simulated dealing with a serious injury at the site.

As part of "Safety Week," Gilbane, Lincoln Harris and the Charlotte Fire Department held a drill May 11 to practice rescuing an injured worker (represented by a mannequin) on the 23rd floor of the tower.

Charlotte-based Lincoln Harris is developing the site in partnership with Goldman Sachs.

The development is one of the largest underway in Charlotte, with future phases expected to include residences, hotels, shops and restaurants. Lincoln Harris and Goldman Sachs bought the site next to Bank of America Stadium in 2016 for about $37.5 million and demolished the former Observer building.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.



