Mecklenburg Medical doctors leaving Atrium share details about their new group

A group of about 90 doctors planning to leave Atrium Health's Mecklenburg Medical Group practice announced Friday a name change for the new independent practice they plan to open.

Originally, the doctors had planned to call the practice Mecklenburg Multispecialty Group, but on Friday they said the name will be Tryon Medical Partners. The new name honors the practice's first office location, launched in 1936 just off of North Tryon Street in uptown, the doctors said.

The doctors also unveiled their logo and website, www.tryonmed.com. They also said the practice's tag line will be "Stronger relationships. Better health."

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

SHARE COPY LINK Gene Woods, Atrium Health CEO,tells his side of the ongoing dispute. John D. Simmons

"Our new name and tag line honors our history of serving the Charlotte region for more than 80 years since our founders opened their first office in Uptown Charlotte," Dr. Dale Owen, leader of Tryon Medical Partners, said in a statement. Owen is the Mecklenburg Medical cardiologist spearheading the effort to split away from Atrium.

Charlotte-based Atrium has said it will grant the doctors' request to be released from non-compete agreements Sept. 1 so they can open independently. The doctors had sued this year to get out of those agreements. That suit has not yet been dropped.

On Friday, the doctors said they will separate from Atrium Aug. 31 and begin serving patients Sept 4.