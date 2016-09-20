Sarcastic YouTube videos mock Wells Fargo’s hard-driving, quota culture

A series of YouTube videos spoofing how Wells Fargo bankers relentlessly pushed lots of products on customers are getting new life online. The New York Times reported that at least some of the videos were produced by former Wells employees–who note that workers in the trenches we’re exactly raking in big bucks.
In one video, a humorless cartoon banker explains on: “If tellers and bankers make those sales numbers each day, at the end of the month everybody in the branch will get a $5 gift card to McDonald’s. The district manager will get a $10,000 cash bonus.”
Meanhwhile, Wells Fargo’s CEO is expected to be grilled on Tuesday by U.S. lawmakers on allegations the bank’s employees secretly opened accounts over a five-year period in order to meet sales goals. “I am going to explain this morning what happened and what we have done about it,” John Stumpf said in the prepared remarks. “Wrongful sales practice behavior goes entirely against our values, ethics and culture.”
The bank has said it would have no comment on the videos.
Comments