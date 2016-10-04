Wells Fargo’s woes a blow to ex-Wachovia workers in Charlotte eight years after merger

2:19 Charlotte branch of The Federal Reserve ranks high in cash processing Pause

0:53 Bank of America gives $565,000 to help Charlotteans rise out of poverty

0:45 BofA customer reacts to closure of teller lanes

1:08 New chip cards: Is your business ready?

1:08 BofA Shareholder's Breakup Proposal Fails

1:48 See Hurricane Matthew from the International Space Station

0:23 Enhanced infrared imagery shows eye of Hurricane Matthew

2:55 WBTV First Alert Weather forecast for 10.04.16

1:27 Ron Rivera on Cam Newton concussion

2:37 Rowan County Sheriff gives time line for break in case