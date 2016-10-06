Bank of America names new leader for Merrill Lynch brokerage unit

Merrill Lynch’s “Thundering Herd” of financial advisers is getting a new leader.
Charlotte-based Bank of America on Thursday said Andy Sieg will become the new head of its Merrill Lynch brokerage unit, effective Jan. 1. The business, acquired by Bank of America in 2009, manages stock, bond and other investments for wealthy clients.
Sieg will replace John Thiel, who will take on a new role as vice chairman of the bank’s global wealth and investment management unit, which includes the Merrill business.
For the past five years, Sieg, 49, has been in charge of products and the retirement business in the wealth and investment management unit. He also manages the division’s chief investment office team with Keith Banks, the president of the U.S. Trust unit for ultra-wealthy clients.
In his new role, Thiel, 56, will advise Terry Laughlin, a veteran bank executive who became the head of the wealth and investment management unit at the beginning of this year.
“Since 2011, under John Thiel’s leadership, Merrill Lynch has made tremendous progress by developing and beginning to implement goals-based wealth management,” said Laughlin in a statement.
Lauglin said the move came after Thiel indicated to him that he was thinking about his future, including a “commitment to working with organizations that help people who are less fortunate.”
Sieg, Thiel and Laughlin are all based in New York.
The Merrill Lynch unit produced $7.3 billion in revenue through the first six months of the year, down from $7.5 billion in the first six months of 2015. It makes about 80 percent of the revenue in Laughlin’s wealth and investment management division, which includes U.S. Trust.
As of June 30, Merrill had 16,664 financial advisers, long nicknamed the “Thundering Herd” for the firm’s bull mascot.
Sieg joined Merrill in 1992 as an analyst in the global wealth management business. He rose to more senior roles, left for a position at Citigroup in 2005 and returned to Merrill in 2009.
Rick Rothacker: 704-358-5170, @rickrothacker
Comments