At Wells Fargo, complaints about fraudulent accounts since 2005

In 2005, the year John G. Stumpf became president of Wells Fargo, Julie Tishkoff, then an administrative assistant at the bank, wrote to the company’s human resources department about what she had seen: employees opening sham accounts, forging customer signatures and sending out unsolicited credit cards.
She kept complaining for four years, and she was not alone. For years similar or identical complaints from Wells Fargo workers flowed in to the bank’s internal ethics hotline, its human resources department, and individual managers and supervisors. In at least two cases in 2011, employees wrote letters directly to Stumpf – who became the company’s chief executive in 2007, and its board chairman in 2010 – to describe the illegal activities they had witnessed.
Since the ethics scandal erupted in public last month, Stumpf has testified twice before Congress that he and other senior managers only realized in 2013 that they had a big problem on their hands – two years after the bank had started firing people over the issue.
Now, regulators, lawmakers, current and former employees, and others are asking: How was it that this drumbeat of complaints did not set off loud alarm bells earlier? And why have the brunt of the firings fallen on low-level workers, not on the managers and executives who shaped the company’s aggressive sales culture?
“It appears that there were activities going on that indicate you may have known much earlier” than 2013, Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., said while questioning Stumpf in a House Financial Services Committee hearing last month.
Waters pointed to court filings from 2008 from employees who tried to blow whistles, and to a Wells Fargo sales quality manual that was updated in 2007 – just months after Stumpf became chief executive, and with his executive guidance – to remind employees that they needed to obtain a customer’s consent before opening an account.
Tishkoff was fired in 2009. At least two of her supervisors were aware of her complaints and ignored them, according to a wrongful termination lawsuit she filed against Wells Fargo in 2011. Those supervisors remain with the bank and are now regional presidents, responsible for overseeing thousands of workers at hundreds of branches.
And since Sept. 8, when Wells Fargo said it would pay $185 million in fines for opening as many as 2 million customer accounts and credit cards without authorization, dozens of former employees have stepped forward to tell stories like Tishkoff’s – describing the company’s toxic sales culture and their own thwarted efforts to use the bank’s internal channels to draw attention to the scope of the problem.
“Everybody knew there was fraud going on, and the people trying to flag it were the ones who got in trouble,” said Ricky M. Hansen Jr., a former branch manager in Scottsdale, Arizona, who was fired after contacting both human resources and the ethics hotline about illegal accounts he had seen being opened.
Wells Fargo says that it investigates all complaints of impropriety from its ethics hotline or other channels. But it added that until 2013, it handled each complaint about account fraud individually. It was not until three years ago that the company realized it had a broader problem, according to Mary Eshet, a Wells Fargo spokeswoman.
At that point, Wells Fargo began an internal investigation. By then, though, the issue had caught the attention of prosecutors and regulators. In May 2015, the Los Angeles city attorney filed a sweeping lawsuit against Wells Fargo over its creation of unauthorized accounts.
Last month, the bank settled that case and two related actions brought by federal regulators. Eshet cited the steps the company took in response to the scandal, including its move this month to drop the aggressive sales quotas that employees said created pressure to act unethically.
“We have made fundamental changes to help ensure team members are not being pressured to sell products, customers are receiving the right solutions for their financial needs, our customer-focused culture is upheld at all times and that customer satisfaction is high,” Eshet said.
But former employees whose cases are detailed in lawsuits against the bank say that many of the managers at the branch level and above who heard their ethics complaints did nothing and are still there. Between 2011 and this year, Wells Fargo terminated the employment of 5,300 workers for creating as many as 2 million unauthorized bank and credit card accounts; around 10 percent of those worked at the branch manager level or above, according to the bank, but only one – an area president – had a high-level management role.
In 2009, Yesenia Guitron, a banker in the Northern California town of St. Helena, filed reports to her branch manager, to her branch manager’s boss and to Wells Fargo’s ethics hotline about a colleague who she said was opening and closing accounts without customer permission.
Those and other fraudulent acts continued despite her complaints, and were openly tolerated by the branch’s management, Guitron told Wells Fargo’s human resources department. In 2010, Guitron was called into her boss’s office and told she was being fired for insubordination.
Guitron filed a wrongful termination lawsuit, submitting into the public record thousands of pages of documents and testimony from multiple branch workers about the unethical acts they said they witnessed. The court sided with Wells Fargo and dismissed the case in 2012. Guitron had an “objectively reasonable” belief that the bank had acted fraudulently, but Wells Fargo still had grounds to fire her because she fell short of her sales goals, the judge ruled.
Pam Rubio, the manager of the branch where Guitron worked, is now a private banker at Wells Fargo, managing money for wealthy clients. Also still with the bank is Greg Morgan, the regional manager whom Guitron approached about the problems at her branch. He was promoted last year and is now Wells Fargo’s regional president of the San Francisco market. (Neither Rubio nor Morgan responded to requests for comment.)
“We agree with the judge’s finding that her claims of retaliation had no merit,” Wells Fargo said in a written statement.
Wells Fargo said that Tishkoff was terminated “for falsifying expense reports” and that the bank “does not tolerate retaliation against team members who report their concerns.” Tishkoff’s side of the story is that she accidentally submitted several low-dollar expense items twice and that the company used that as a premise to fire her. The case was settled in 2012, according to Tishkoff’s lawyer, who said the terms of the deal prevented her from speaking publicly about it.
As outrage over the bank’s actions has grown, frustrated former employees have said the bank should have heeded what they have said were widespread warnings and taken action much earlier – a fact Stumpf acknowledged at a hearing before the House Financial Services Committee.
“We should have done more sooner,” he said.
That answer does not satisfy Hansen, the former branch manager in Scottsdale, who said he was fired for speaking up.
Hansen started at Wells Fargo in 2008 and worked his way up to a management job. A number of his region’s top performers openly cheated, he said, but in 2011, while stationed away from his branch to cover for a colleague, he came on a particularly egregious case: The branch’s bankers were inventing fake businesses and opening accounts in their names, he said.
“I called HR and said, ‘What do I do?’” Hansen recalled. “And they said, ‘Go to the ethics hotline.’”
“They said that if we knew about fraud going on and did not report it, we could be terminated for that,” he said.
Hansen said he called the ethics line. The investigator asked for specifics, such as the account numbers and the names of the bankers who opened them. Hansen said he pulled up the accounts to gather that information.
One month later, he was fired for improperly looking up account information.
“They said, ‘Are you aware that what you did was an ethics violation?’” Hansen recalled.
Incensed, Hansen sent an email in 2011 to Stumpf and several human resources executives describing what he had witnessed. The company responded by offering to rehire him in a reduced role, making $30,000 less than he had before. He took the job because he needed one, he said, but quit two years later from the stress of working in what he considered to be an unethical place.
Rasheeda Kamar, a former branch manager in New Milford, New Jersey, also sent Stumpf a letter in 2011, the day she learned she was going to be fired for falling short of her branch’s sales goals. Bankers were reaching those goals artificially, she warned him: “Funds are moved to new accounts to ‘show' growth when in actuality there is no net gain to the company’s deposit base.”
Her letter, like Hansen’s, was sent two years before Stumpf says he became aware that such activity was prevalent.
Kamar said she felt vindicated last month, when Wells Fargo admitted that thousands of its workers had acted illegally – until she read a quotation from Stumpf blaming the bank’s employees, not its corporate culture, for the fiasco.
“I thought, ‘How dare he?’” she said in an interview. “They knew, and they turned a blind eye.”
She forwarded her 2011 email to Stumpf to Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., who quoted it to Stumpf when the Senate Banking Committee grilled him.
“I don’t remember that one,” Stumpf replied.
