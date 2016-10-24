TD Ameritrade, Toronto-Dominion to buy Scottrade for $4 billion

2:19 Charlotte branch of The Federal Reserve ranks high in cash processing Pause

0:53 Bank of America gives $565,000 to help Charlotteans rise out of poverty

0:45 BofA customer reacts to closure of teller lanes

1:08 New chip cards: Is your business ready?

1:08 BofA Shareholder's Breakup Proposal Fails

1:24 Hillary Clinton rallies supporters at UNC Charlotte

0:36 Hillary Clinton takes stage at UNCC

0:52 Hillary Clinton speaks at rally: can't let negativity get us down

1:36 Watch one of America's top 10 hot air balloon pilots get his basket and balloon ready for action

2:54 Mothers of the Movement talks about importance of voting